Phenix City man arrested for brutally killing dog for urinating on carpet

Eric Z. Wheeless
Eric Z. Wheeless(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly brutally killing his dog.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 110000 block of Lee Road 240 in Phenix City, where they spoke with 27-year-old Eric Zeth Wheeless, who admitted to killing his dog because it urinated on the carpet.

Deputies confirmed the animal had been tragically killed and buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area behind the home.

Wheeless was arrested and charged with one count of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $6,500 bond.

