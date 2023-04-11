Business Break
Plenty of sun and dry weather through mid-week

Tyler’s forecast
Lots of sunshine today with a warmer afternoon coming our way. Highs in the 70s! Rain returns Thursday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Staying dry through Wednesday as the afternoons begin warming up. Rain chances return Thursday and even Friday.

Mostly sunny on this Wednesday, with almost full sunshine in our northern counties and partly cloudy skies in our southern counties. After 40s and 50s this morning, temperatures max out between 73 and 77 degrees during the afternoon. Dry and a bit breezy (not as much wind as Monday) with a somewhat high fire danger today.

We reach the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon thanks to a mostly sunny sky.
We reach the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon thanks to a mostly sunny sky.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A few clouds tonight. One more chilly overnight and early morning start. Lows Wednesday morning in the low to mid 40s north, mid 40s to near 50 elsewhere.

One more chilly start early Wednesday with lows in the 40s to near 50.
One more chilly start early Wednesday with lows in the 40s to near 50.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny Wednesday with some increase in the clouds later in the day, especially south. Highs in the upper 70s.

An area of low pressure moving onto the Gulf Coast to our southwest will spread waves of rain our way starting early Thursday. Rain coverage is expected to be 60-70%. Expect the possibility of a few different rounds of rain and even some storms. We’ll have to watch for any potential severe weather risk. There could be a low end chance given some extra spin and energy in the atmosphere from the low pressure. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

An area of low pressure drives up our rain chances quickly starting early Thursday.
An area of low pressure drives up our rain chances quickly starting early Thursday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A chance of showers continues Friday, especially during the first half of the day, before tapering down by evening. Highs back in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday will be warm and mainly dry despite clouds mixing with sun. Highs in the low 80s. Another cold front will move in Sunday giving us the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Noticeably cooler and drier Monday and Tuesday next week, especially in the mornings.

Rain is forecast to taper down Friday leaving us with a pretty dry start to the weekend before...
Rain is forecast to taper down Friday leaving us with a pretty dry start to the weekend before another chance of scattered storms surfaces Sunday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

