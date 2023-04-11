‘Stock the Shelter’ Wednesday for Paws Humane

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As prices of food and necessities continue to rise, local animal shelters are feeling the pain in their wallets.

Happening Wednesday, April 12th, Paws Humane Society is teaming up with Kia Autosport of Columbus for a ‘Stock the Shelter’ event.

“If you think about how much dog food is costing you, just think about what it’s costing Paws,” General Manager of Kia Autosport Columbus, Melanie Lee, said.

In a time when some people wonder where their next meal will come from, Columbus non-profit Paws Humane Society needs all the help they can get to make sure furry friends are taken care of.

That’s why Kia Autosport of Columbus is teaming up with the animal shelter, bringing the community together to benefit the cause.

“People are struggling to feed themselves, so what we want to do is help them keep the animals in the home by providing food for them when needed,” Courtney Pierce with Paws Humane Society explained. “People fall on hard times, and dog food has gotten really expensive. Cat food has gotten really expensive.”

From noon until 6:30 Wednesday, April 12th, you can stop by Kia Autosport in Columbus to drop off cat and dog food, toys, treats, and cleaning supplies that will benefit Paws.

In 2022 alone, the shelter saved nearly 1,600 animals: more than 800 dogs and nearly 700 cats.

“Paws Humane here in Columbus is just doing so much to help not only animals but people in our area... with the necessary veterinary care that they may not be able to afford traditionally,” Lee said. “When we think about the organizations that we’re passionate about, Paws is definitely at the top of that list.”

“We love partnering with local businesses,” Pierce said. “It’s really important for a nonprofit like us for businesses to help us out. We’re very appreciative, and it’s just another way to connect with the community.”

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.