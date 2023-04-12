Business owners voice concerns on illegal truck parking

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Business owners in the old Walmart parking lot on Buena Vista Road are fed up with semi-trucks parking there illegally. One business owner says enough is enough and is calling on the city to do something about it, because he says the truck drivers dump trash, are rude, and are bad for business.

Terrence Flowers trains clients at 4.0 Fitness on Buena Vista Road. He says pumping iron sometimes takes them outside to the parking lot which wouldn’t be a problem- if at any given time almost 50 semi-trucks weren’t outside pumping toxic emissions into the air.

“Not only is it an eye sour, they’re also starting to block businesses that are around here, making it hard for traffic, bringing trash and making a whole scene and bringing pollution with their idling,” said Flowers.

Chris Gagnon feels the same way. He didn’t want to talk about it on camera but the part of the parking lot he owns is where the trucks are parking. His business, True Storage, will be opening in the old Walmart next month and he wants the trucks gone.

District 4 Councilwoman Toyia Tucker said she’s aware of the problem and she’s working on it. News Leader 9 even caught a Department of Public Safety officer asking the trucks to leave the area Wednesday morning. According to the city attorney, Clifton Faye, there are city ordinances in place for this.

“Normally you would just give the city manager the address where you got a problem, and then either Mr. Pruitt from the building zoning site could look at it or law enforcement if it was a general violation,” said Faye.

“At the end of the day we are business owners, we pay our leases and we shouldn’t have to change anything that we do at our businesses for people who are parking here illegally and for free,” said Flowers.

District 4 Columbus City Councilor said, she realizes there are limited availability for semi truck parking within city limits and is aware more parking is needed. However, it’s unclear if any plans are in place to establish semi truck parking.

