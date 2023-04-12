Business Break
Crews battle house fire in Beauregard

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - A large fire destroyed one home on Tuesday, April 11.

The Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the fire Tuesday morning, according to their Facebook page.

They say it took about three and a half hours to fight the fire. The fire department also had assistance from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Southwest Fire Department.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or lived in the home.

News Leader 9 reached out to officials for more information but has not received a response.

