Dozens attend military funeral for Vietnam veteran with no close family

By Amaya Graham
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Sergeant First Class Alfredo Guevara had no close family members to lay him to rest here at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, but he was far from alone. Roughly 20 people, including fellow military veterans and local volunteers, honored Guevara with full military honors.

They knew little about Sergeant First Class Alfredo Guevara, an 88-year-old Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Patricia Liddell, organizer of the Funeral, said no one could even find a photograph of him.

“This man was retired. He spent 20 years and came in in 1955, got out in 1976, and he needed to be laid to rest properly, and I’m just so happy that Columbus and phenix city and Fort Benning came out,” Liddell says.

Guevara had no family or friends who lived in the tri-city area. Liddell says he was found with all his Vietnam paraphernalia near him in his apartment.

“Check on your friends. We don’t want nobody just dying by themselves. We need to make sure that we keep a check on them because that’s a necessity family and friends need to do that,” Liddell says.

One veteran I spoke with at the funeral says it’s amazing to see so many come out to support a veteran no one knew personally.

“It shows me that the spirit of support for veterans are still very much alive and well, and all these people are wonderful volunteers themselves, and it’s especially heartwarming to see them turn out in these numbers,” said Mcdonald Plummer Jr.

Guevara was impoverished when he died. Lakesha Stringer, who has been in Guevara shoes before, says it saddened her to see that he had no family support in the end.

Lakesha Stringer says, “For someone to have served their country, I’ve done everything that they needed to do to make it back home and then to get back home, and many of us do serve our communities as well, but then to be forgotten about is troubling and unsettling.”

If you know of a veteran having trouble accessing military benefits, make sure they reach out to the VA for assistance by dialing 988.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

