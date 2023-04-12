Business Break
INTERVIEW: 7th annual ‘Revival on the River’ returns April 14 in Phenix City

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Thousands of people across the Chattahoochee Valley will gather at the Phenix City Ampitheatre for the 7th annual ‘Revival on the River’ this Friday.

There will be fellowship, a diverse lineup of musical acts, and free Chick-fil-A!

Blake Russell with Take the City joined News Leader 9 in-studio to talk more about the event happening on April 14.

FULL INTERVIEW:

