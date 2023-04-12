Lee-Scott Academy holds signing for three student athletes

AUBURN, AL. (WTVM) - Congratulations to Lee-Scott Academy’s Dalan Bush, Alex Cash and Pearson Little on signing to play sports at the collegiate level.

Dalan Bush signed to Huntingdon College in Montgomery, AL. to play football. Alex Cash signed to Troy University to play football for the Trojans. Both helped lead LSA to an undefeated regular season and a Class AAA state championship.

“[Playing football] means everything to me,” Cash said. “I’d probably have nothing to do. I have no idea where my life would be, so it just gives my life purpose.”

Pearson Little signed to Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, AL. to play baseball for the Saints.

“It’s really nice having all of these people come out,” Little said. “It’s really nice to see. It makes me feel proud.”

