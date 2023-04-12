Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Lee-Scott Academy holds signing for three student athletes

Congratulations to Lee-Scott Academy’s Dalan Bush, Alex Cash and Pearson Little on signing to...
Congratulations to Lee-Scott Academy’s Dalan Bush, Alex Cash and Pearson Little on signing to play sports at the collegiate level.(WTVM)
By Zach Card
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, AL. (WTVM) - Congratulations to Lee-Scott Academy’s Dalan Bush, Alex Cash and Pearson Little on signing to play sports at the collegiate level.

Dalan Bush signed to Huntingdon College in Montgomery, AL. to play football. Alex Cash signed to Troy University to play football for the Trojans. Both helped lead LSA to an undefeated regular season and a Class AAA state championship.

“[Playing football] means everything to me,” Cash said. “I’d probably have nothing to do. I have no idea where my life would be, so it just gives my life purpose.”

Pearson Little signed to Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, AL. to play baseball for the Saints.

“It’s really nice having all of these people come out,” Little said. “It’s really nice to see. It makes me feel proud.”

Our signing coverage is sponsored by the Mike Hostilo Law Firm.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Piedmont patient in critical condition after jumping from 10th floor
Woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Columbus motorcycle accident
Woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Columbus motorcycle accident
Columbus couple adopts last child of 7 siblings with Easter surprise
VIDEO: Columbus couple adopts last child of 7 siblings with Easter surprise
Four shootings occurring over Easter weekend in Columbus
Eufaula woman arrested on drug trafficking charges
Eufaula woman arrested on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Jon Rahm, of Spain, holds up the trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament at Augusta...
Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align
Statue unveiled for Auburn baseball great Frank Thomas
Statue unveiled for Columbus native, Auburn baseball great, Frank Thomas
Frank Thomas speaks before crowd at Auburn University on Saturday, April 8
WATCH: Columbus native, MLB Hall of Famer, Frank Thomas honored with statue at Auburn
Statue unveiled for Auburn baseball great Frank Thomas
VIDEO: Frank Thomas statue unveiled outside Plainsman Park in Auburn