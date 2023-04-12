Business Break
Man dies following injuries from shooting on McGregor St. in LaGrange

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is dead following injuries from a shooting.

On April 9, officers responded to the area of McGregor Street and Colquitt Street in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived they found 20-year-old Davaris Lindsey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lindsey was transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical for treatment. Lindsey was then transported to a metro area hospital in critical condition.

On April 11, Davaris Lindsey died as a result of the injuries he sustained in this incident.

The LaGrange Police Department is asking the public for their assistance with this case. Anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything is urged to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

