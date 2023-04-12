Business Break
Man shot in back by officer files lawsuit against Columbus Police Department

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man shot in the back by a Columbus police officer in May 2022 files a lawsuit against the Columbus Police Department.

The incident happened in the Urban Avenue and Norton Street area after midnight.

News Leader 9 obtained body cam footage of the graphic incident.

In the video, you can hear the officer repeatedly screaming at 24-year-old Janathaen Strum to get out of the car before he drove off. Strum eventually gets out of the car, and the officer asks him to lie on his stomach.

When he turns over, blood can be seen on his back. The officer later said on the video he saw the man allegedly reaching for a gun.

The lawsuit claims Strum was unarmed, and the use of potentially deadly force was unlawful.

Strum has requested a jury trial and seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages in the lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

