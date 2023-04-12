Business Break
Muscogee County School District to host forum on school start-time

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - School officials are discussing new start and end times for Columbus schools. The goal is to benefit students and parents.

The district hosted one of its last school start-time forums today.

That forum, open to the public, starts virtually at 6 p.m. The last forum will occur tomorrow at 6 p.m. in the Hardaway High School auditorium.

The informational meetings are to share the need to revise the school times with the community.

Those changes presented to the Board of Education in March are based on research that showed a change would support academic and athletic performance. It also should help with transportation to and from school.

The board is expected to vote on the proposal during its April 17 meeting.

