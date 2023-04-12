National Telecommunicators Appreciation Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When you dial 911, you get this answer, “Columbus 911, what is the location of your emergency?” Dialing 911 is for your emergency, but those who answer the call must first know how to help you.

“They are the first first responders, they get that call they know what to do with it, they know who to send and it gets dispatched to fire, EMS, or police, they know who to send,” says Lt. Alan McCarty, 911 Director.

But there’s more to the job than getting the correct agency to you to fit your emergency... 911 operators must also be educated on skills to save a life.

“They are all EMD certified, which means they’re emergency dispatcher certified. Everybody down here is CPR certified, so they know how to tell you to do CPR and it happens quite frequently, we do a lot of medical calls,” says McCarty.

911 telecommunicator Dale Brown has been on the job for years.

“The first of March I hit 20 years,” says Brown. During those two decades, she has seen the importance of making good decisions for people who are experiencing an emergency.

“It does feel good to help others, even though it’s a stressful environment, that the officers go home safely.”

But I feel like the citizens get what they need when they call in,” says Brown. Stress is part of the job, so many dispatchers must stay calm to help others who are frantic during a call, and during long shifts.

“The stress level is really high in this job, these are 12 hour shifts, they sit there for 12 hours dispatching fire and police, it’s not for everybody,” says McCarty. So Brown is happy to see people appreciating her and their team this week.

“We come in every day, and we work our shifts, and we spend more time here than we do at home, so it means a lot,” says Brown.

