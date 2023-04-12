Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Phenix City announce partial road closure for Brickyard Rd. until April 15

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Phenix City announces a partial road closure on Brickyard Road due to construction.

Phenix City officials say the closure will occur on Brickyard Road between Dillingham Street and 7th Street effective immediately and last through Saturday, April 15.

Detour and traffic control measures will be placed to route drivers around the construction. Therefore, delays in travel time should be expected.

For any additional questions, contact the Phenix City Utilities Department at 334-448-2880.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Piedmont patient in critical condition after jumping from 10th floor
Woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Columbus motorcycle accident
Woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Columbus motorcycle accident
Columbus couple adopts last child of 7 siblings with Easter surprise
VIDEO: Columbus couple adopts last child of 7 siblings with Easter surprise
Four shootings occurring over Easter weekend in Columbus
Eufaula woman arrested on drug trafficking charges
Eufaula woman arrested on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Closure dates for Summerville Rd. in Phenix City change due to recent weather
Closure dates for Summerville Rd. in Phenix City change due to recent weather
Columbus police investigates crash involving motorcycle on Lee Street
Columbus police investigates pedestrian-involved wreck on JR Allen Pkwy
There is a traffic alert.
Roadway reopen after multi-vehicle crash on Lee Rd. 400 near Alabama 51