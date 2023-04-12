Phenix City announce partial road closure for Brickyard Rd. until April 15

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Phenix City announces a partial road closure on Brickyard Road due to construction.

Phenix City officials say the closure will occur on Brickyard Road between Dillingham Street and 7th Street effective immediately and last through Saturday, April 15.

Detour and traffic control measures will be placed to route drivers around the construction. Therefore, delays in travel time should be expected.

For any additional questions, contact the Phenix City Utilities Department at 334-448-2880.

