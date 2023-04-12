Rain quickly returns Thursday into Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday’s the last dry day of the workweek before we see a quick jump in rain chances Thursday and part of Friday.

Mostly sunny on this Wednesday. After another chilly start in the 40s and low 50s, that’s it for the chill for the remainder of the week. That sunshine and a warmer breeze will send our temperatures into the upper 70s by late afternoon. Clouds increase in the southern sky later in the day.

A 30° warm up is in the forecast Wednesday between the early morning and the late afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

More clouds overnight. Warmer with lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Rain moves in early Thursday and continues at times throughout the day. (Source: WTVM Weather)

An area of low pressure with some almost tropical features will come ashore along the Gulf Coast Thursday. This will send bands of rain and even some storms our way at times Thursday. Timing of the rain is almost impossible because there will be quite a few different waves and they’ll come and go fairly quickly. Some of us will start getting rain just in time, if not before, the morning commute.

Some of the heaviest rain bands and strongest storms are expected during the afternoon Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

There could be some stronger thunderstorms in spots, especially during the afternoon or evening. A brief pocket of damaging winds or even a tornado can’t be ruled out thanks to the area of low pressure spinning across the Gulf Coast and southeast. Temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70 Thursday.

Isolated severe weather can't be ruled out Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Passing, mostly light, showers continue Friday, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Drier weather should work in from the southwest to the northeast as the low pressure gradually lifts out. We all should be drying out by evening at the latest. Highs in the upper 70s with some sun returning.

Saturday looks dry to kick off the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Plenty warm with highs in the low 80s. Saturday night and Sunday a cold front will be approaching giving us a quick chance of showers and storms, perhaps especially before midday Sunday.

Dry and warmer Saturday but a quick shot of some rain and storms returns Saturday night into Sunday morning especially. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The first half of next week looks dry with cool to chilly mornings and mild to warm afternoons. Lows in the 40s to near 50 Monday and Tuesday morning with highs between 75 and 80. Warmer weather looks to settle in the rest of next week and it could more or less stay put over the region.

One more shot of slightly cooler air returns early next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.