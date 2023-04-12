Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Rain & Storms Return Thursday & Friday

Derek’s Forecast!
Isolated severe weather can't be ruled out Thursday.
Isolated severe weather can't be ruled out Thursday.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and storms will return to our forecast for Thursday and Friday, and we’ll have to keep an eye out for a few strong storms in the mix across the area. Don’t expect an all-day thing, but rather waves of rain and storms passing through during the day and even into the night and early Friday. Most areas will see the rain and storms ending by the lunch hour on Friday with improving weather into Friday evening and night. This will be good news for any outdoor activities like the Spring Concert Series, baseball games, etc. The weekend looks like it will start out with dry weather on Saturday, but shower chances return again on Sunday - once again, it won’t be a washout or anything like that, but you’ll want the rain gear handy, especially during the first part of the day. Heading into next week, we will have a long stretch of beautiful weather with dry conditions mostly all week. Look for highs to be in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 40s early in the week with low to mid 50s late next week.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Piedmont patient in critical condition after jumping from 10th floor
Woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Columbus motorcycle accident
Woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Columbus motorcycle accident
Columbus couple adopts last child of 7 siblings with Easter surprise
VIDEO: Columbus couple adopts last child of 7 siblings with Easter surprise
Four shootings occurring over Easter weekend in Columbus
Eufaula woman arrested on drug trafficking charges
Eufaula woman arrested on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Rain returns Thursday with waves of rain and even some storms expected into part of Friday.
Rain quickly returns Thursday into Friday
Dry on this Wednesday and warming up during the afternoon ahead of our next storm system, which...
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
One more chilly night before mild overnight lows are the story.
Last Chilly Night Tonight
What to expect
Plenty of sun and dry weather through mid-week