Rain & Storms Return Thursday & Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and storms will return to our forecast for Thursday and Friday, and we’ll have to keep an eye out for a few strong storms in the mix across the area. Don’t expect an all-day thing, but rather waves of rain and storms passing through during the day and even into the night and early Friday. Most areas will see the rain and storms ending by the lunch hour on Friday with improving weather into Friday evening and night. This will be good news for any outdoor activities like the Spring Concert Series, baseball games, etc. The weekend looks like it will start out with dry weather on Saturday, but shower chances return again on Sunday - once again, it won’t be a washout or anything like that, but you’ll want the rain gear handy, especially during the first part of the day. Heading into next week, we will have a long stretch of beautiful weather with dry conditions mostly all week. Look for highs to be in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 40s early in the week with low to mid 50s late next week.

