Senator Ossoff hosts meeting with Columbus firefighters on fire and public safety bill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff hosted a meeting with Columbus firefighters and public safety leaders Tuesday, April 11.

Ossoff is pushing to strengthen resources for fire safety across the state. The senator is looking to pass the Bipartisan Fire Grants and Safety Act.

The new measure would help local fire departments upgrade equipment, hire and retain firefighters, and strengthen training.

At Fire Station 9 on Macon Road, the senator briefed public leaders and fire and emergency management officials on what he’s asking for and why.

Senator Ossoff says its time to set aside political differences to protect the American people.

Columbus Fire Department Chief Sal Scarpa says he appreciates the steps Senator Ossoff is taking to address certain safety issues and ensure resources to help protect the residents of Columbus.

