Troup County Sheriff’s Office retires one K-9 and welcomes new member

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A new K-9 joins the Troup County Sheriff’s Office while another one retires.

Deputies welcomed a two-year-old Shepherd-Malinois named Max to the team last week. He is an Explosive Ordinance Detection (EOD) dog who is trained to detect 20 different odors.

Max is a part of several other EOD teams throughout the state of Georgia that are responsible for special event detection patrols, explosive threats and suspicious package response.

Introduction Max to the force also marked the retirement of K-9 Stella, who served the sheriff’s office for over five years.

The office says Stella was a fixture around the community that plans on living her best years with her friend Deputy Richardson.

