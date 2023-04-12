Woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Columbus motorcycle accident

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is arrested nearly a month after a vehicle versus motorcycle crash that killed one man, Columbus Police Department says.

According to CPD, the wreck happened in the area of Lee Street and 28th Avenue on March 15, resulting in the death of 68-year-old motorcyclist Phillip Damren. He was transported to the hospital, later succumbing to his injuries.

Police say on April 11, the driver of the vehicle, 51-year-old Corintheus Diaz, was arrested for the victim’s death.

Diaz was charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and a stop sign violation.

She is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, April 13, at 9 a.m.

