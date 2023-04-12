Business Break
Woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Columbus motorcycle accident

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is arrested nearly a month after a vehicle versus motorcycle crash that killed one man, Columbus Police Department says.

According to CPD, the wreck happened in the area of Lee Street and 28th Avenue on March 15, resulting in the death of 68-year-old motorcyclist Phillip Damren. He was transported to the hospital, later succumbing to his injuries.

Police say on April 11, the driver of the vehicle, 51-year-old Corintheus Diaz, was arrested for the victim’s death.

Diaz was charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and a stop sign violation.

She is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, April 13, at 9 a.m.

INTERVIEW: Columbus councilor gives reasoning for recent police chief’s severance package
Man shot in back by officer files lawsuit against Columbus Police Department
Dozens attend military funeral for Vietnam veteran with no close family
House of Heroes to honor, assist seven veterans in April
Columbus councilor gives reasoning for recent police chief’s severance package
