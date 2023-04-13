2016 Columbus murder trial ends in mistrial due to juror

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There was a surprising twist in a Columbus murder trial as it was about to wrap up. At the request of the defendant’s attorney, a mistrial was declared.

It was later determined that the jury had already decided the defendant was not guilty, but now that defendant could face another trial.

Torrence Menefee was on trial for the murder of 25-year-old Kenneth Holloway Jr.

According to court records, Menefee and Holloway argued over a $60 bottle of Hennessy Cognac in 2016 outside a house party on 17th Avenue. Menefee testified that Holloway reached for the gun that Menefee was legally carrying.

Menefee says he pushed Holloway’s hand away and then shot him because he feared for his life.

Judge Bobby Peter says a ministerial was declared because a juror was seen speaking and hugging a female member of the Holloway family just outside the courtroom, even though the judge had recently reminded jurors that it was against the law for them to have any contact with anyone connected to the case.

It’s now up to the prosecution to retry the case.

