Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

ALERT DAY: Waves of rain and storms Thursday

Tyler’s forecast
Waves of rain and storms Thursday, but it won't be raining the entire day in any one spot. Some severe weather is possible.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Be alert for changing weather conditions Thursday as an area of low pressure attached to a warm front moves onto the Gulf Coast. It will spin and pivot occasional rain our way, especially through about midday Friday.

Rain is possible at any time Thursday, but the worst weather for many may be during the...
Rain is possible at any time Thursday, but the worst weather for many may be during the afternoon.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Cloudy and very breezy Thursday with waves of rain and storms. Downpours are possible at any time. With that said, there will also be plenty of dry time. The best chance of that happening will be from mid morning to about midday. Another band of rain and storms, perhaps heavier and stronger, is possible this afternoon as it swings up from the south and lifts north along a warm front. The worst weather won’t last more than an hour in any one place. This may bring some severe weather.

The best chance of heavy rain and strong storms is expected during the afternoon hours Thursday.
The best chance of heavy rain and strong storms is expected during the afternoon hours Thursday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

There is a level 2 risk of severe weather in the Chattahoochee Valley down to the I-10 corridor. In this region, storms could be capable of producing strong, gusty winds in spots and perhaps a couple brief tornadoes. Temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70.

Pockets of strong winds and a couple brief tornadoes are possible with Thursday's storms,...
Pockets of strong winds and a couple brief tornadoes are possible with Thursday's storms, especially during the afternoon.(Source: WTVM Weather)

By tonight, especially after sunset, raindrops should be fewer and farther between. But still, a chance of showers still exists. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

One more batch of showers is expected to pass through the area Friday morning before rain...
One more batch of showers is expected to pass through the area Friday morning before rain chances taper down during the afternoon.(Source: WTVM Weather)

The chance of passing showers Friday continues, especially before noon. During the afternoon, we will dry out from south to north. Everyone should have a dry Friday evening. Highs Friday will be in the mid to possibly upper 70s.

Showers taper down by Friday afternoon and the weekend starts off warm and dry. More rain and...
Showers taper down by Friday afternoon and the weekend starts off warm and dry. More rain and storms will be around in spots Saturday night and Sunday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

The weekend starts off dry and warmer. After morning lows in the mid to upper 50s Saturday, highs reach the low 80s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Clouds increase toward the end of the day. Our next chance of rain arrives later Saturday night into Sunday. Some thunderstorms are also possible then.

Drier and noticeably cooler to kick off the next workweek. Monday and Tuesday morning’s temperatures start off in the mid to upper 40s, but lots of sunshine will make for nice afternoons. Highs in the 70s Monday, near 80 Tuesday. Once the 80s return Tuesday, it gets a little warmer as the week goes on. Not much rain is anticipated next week.

Dry and noticeably cooler early next week, mainly in the mornings.
Dry and noticeably cooler early next week, mainly in the mornings.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Columbus motorcycle accident
Woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Columbus motorcycle accident
INTERVIEW: Columbus councilor gives reasoning for recent police chief’s severance package
Columbus councilor gives reasoning for recent police chief’s severance package
Large police presence on Milgen Road in Columbus
Large police presence on Milgen Road in Columbus
Columbus Piedmont patient in critical condition after jumping from 10th floor
Eufaula woman arrested on drug trafficking charges
Eufaula woman arrested on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Waves of rain and storms Thursday, but it won't be raining the entire day in any one spot. Some...
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
Wednesday Evening Weather On the Go
Wednesday Evening Weather On the Go
Muscogee County School District proposes school start time adjustments
Muscogee County School District to host forum on school start-time
Isolated severe weather can't be ruled out Thursday.
Rain & Storms Return Thursday & Friday