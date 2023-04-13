ALERT DAY: Waves of rain and storms Thursday
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Be alert for changing weather conditions Thursday as an area of low pressure attached to a warm front moves onto the Gulf Coast. It will spin and pivot occasional rain our way, especially through about midday Friday.
Cloudy and very breezy Thursday with waves of rain and storms. Downpours are possible at any time. With that said, there will also be plenty of dry time. The best chance of that happening will be from mid morning to about midday. Another band of rain and storms, perhaps heavier and stronger, is possible this afternoon as it swings up from the south and lifts north along a warm front. The worst weather won’t last more than an hour in any one place. This may bring some severe weather.
There is a level 2 risk of severe weather in the Chattahoochee Valley down to the I-10 corridor. In this region, storms could be capable of producing strong, gusty winds in spots and perhaps a couple brief tornadoes. Temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70.
By tonight, especially after sunset, raindrops should be fewer and farther between. But still, a chance of showers still exists. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60.
The chance of passing showers Friday continues, especially before noon. During the afternoon, we will dry out from south to north. Everyone should have a dry Friday evening. Highs Friday will be in the mid to possibly upper 70s.
The weekend starts off dry and warmer. After morning lows in the mid to upper 50s Saturday, highs reach the low 80s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Clouds increase toward the end of the day. Our next chance of rain arrives later Saturday night into Sunday. Some thunderstorms are also possible then.
Drier and noticeably cooler to kick off the next workweek. Monday and Tuesday morning’s temperatures start off in the mid to upper 40s, but lots of sunshine will make for nice afternoons. Highs in the 70s Monday, near 80 Tuesday. Once the 80s return Tuesday, it gets a little warmer as the week goes on. Not much rain is anticipated next week.
