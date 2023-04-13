ALERT DAY: Waves of rain and storms Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Be alert for changing weather conditions Thursday as an area of low pressure attached to a warm front moves onto the Gulf Coast. It will spin and pivot occasional rain our way, especially through about midday Friday.

Rain is possible at any time Thursday, but the worst weather for many may be during the afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Cloudy and very breezy Thursday with waves of rain and storms. Downpours are possible at any time. With that said, there will also be plenty of dry time. The best chance of that happening will be from mid morning to about midday. Another band of rain and storms, perhaps heavier and stronger, is possible this afternoon as it swings up from the south and lifts north along a warm front. The worst weather won’t last more than an hour in any one place. This may bring some severe weather.

The best chance of heavy rain and strong storms is expected during the afternoon hours Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

There is a level 2 risk of severe weather in the Chattahoochee Valley down to the I-10 corridor. In this region, storms could be capable of producing strong, gusty winds in spots and perhaps a couple brief tornadoes. Temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70.

Pockets of strong winds and a couple brief tornadoes are possible with Thursday's storms, especially during the afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

By tonight, especially after sunset, raindrops should be fewer and farther between. But still, a chance of showers still exists. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

One more batch of showers is expected to pass through the area Friday morning before rain chances taper down during the afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The chance of passing showers Friday continues, especially before noon. During the afternoon, we will dry out from south to north. Everyone should have a dry Friday evening. Highs Friday will be in the mid to possibly upper 70s.

Showers taper down by Friday afternoon and the weekend starts off warm and dry. More rain and storms will be around in spots Saturday night and Sunday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The weekend starts off dry and warmer. After morning lows in the mid to upper 50s Saturday, highs reach the low 80s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Clouds increase toward the end of the day. Our next chance of rain arrives later Saturday night into Sunday. Some thunderstorms are also possible then.

Drier and noticeably cooler to kick off the next workweek. Monday and Tuesday morning’s temperatures start off in the mid to upper 40s, but lots of sunshine will make for nice afternoons. Highs in the 70s Monday, near 80 Tuesday. Once the 80s return Tuesday, it gets a little warmer as the week goes on. Not much rain is anticipated next week.

Dry and noticeably cooler early next week, mainly in the mornings. (Source: WTVM Weather)

