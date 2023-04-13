Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Arnold Schwarzenegger fills permitted service trench, not a pothole, city says

Video shows Schwarzenegger filing what he described as a giant pothole that’s been messing up cars and bicycles in the area. (Source: CNN, TRISTARPICTURES, @SCHWARZENEGGER, WARNER BROS., ORION PICTURES, @SIRRODSTEWART, GETTY)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALIFORNIA (CNN) – Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger said he filled in a pothole to help his neighbors in Los Angeles, but the city said he terminated a service trench the gas company was using.

Video shows Schwarzenegger filing what he described as a giant pothole that’s been messing up cars and bicycles in the area.

Some drivers even stopped to say thanks.

Known as the Terminator, the actor is the one causing damage to the roadways in the movies, but faced with this hole he tweeted, “I always say, let’s not complain. Let’s do something about it.”

The Department of Public Works told CNN Schwarzenegger didn’t fill a pothole. Instead, “it was a service trench permitted for a project by Social Gas.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Columbus motorcycle accident
Woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Columbus motorcycle accident
INTERVIEW: Columbus councilor gives reasoning for recent police chief’s severance package
Columbus councilor gives reasoning for recent police chief’s severance package
Large police presence on Milgen Road in Columbus
Large police presence on Milgen Road in Columbus
Business owners voice concerns on illegal truck parking
Business owners voice concerns on illegal truck parking
Columbus Piedmont patient in critical condition after jumping from 10th floor

Latest News

In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
Garland: Guardsman to be charged with removing classified info
Airplanes sit on the runway due to flooding at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood airport Thursday,...
South Floridians mop up, recall fear after historic deluge
Auburn University hosts ceremony for installation of 21st president
Former President Donald Trump, left, gestures as he leaves Trump Tower in New York, Thursday,...
Trump will answer questions in NY fraud lawsuit, lawyer says
Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raises his fists on the floor of the House chamber to recognize...
Expelled to reinstated: Pearson returns to Tennessee House