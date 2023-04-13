Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Celine Dion releases new song amid health battle with rare disorder

In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome.
In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome.(Celine Dion / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Celine Dion has debuted a new song, which comes just months after announcing she has a rare neurological disorder that affects her singing.

A post on the singer’s Instagram account shared the news that her new single “Love Again” is now out.

It’s the title track to the upcoming film of the same name.

The post featured a lyric video with scenes from the movie, in which Dion makes her film acting debut.

The caption read, “Mark your calendars. On May 5, the movie hits theaters… and on May 12, the full album, featuring five new Celine songs will be available.”

In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome. She said the disorder was causing spasms that made it difficult to walk and hard to use her vocal cords to sing the way she used to.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Columbus motorcycle accident
Woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Columbus motorcycle accident
INTERVIEW: Columbus councilor gives reasoning for recent police chief’s severance package
Columbus councilor gives reasoning for recent police chief’s severance package
Business owners voice concerns on illegal truck parking
Business owners voice concerns on illegal truck parking
Large police presence on Milgen Road in Columbus
Large police presence on Milgen Road in Columbus
Columbus Piedmont patient in critical condition after jumping from 10th floor

Latest News

WTVM Jason Dennis competes in Columbus Dancing Stars benefiting Alzheimer’s
Columbus pottery store under new ownership following previous owner’s tragic death
President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
Biden in Ireland encourages nations to ‘dream together’
FILE In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses...
Minneapolis to pay $8.9M over Chauvin’s actions before Floyd
Dancing Stars of Columbus 2023