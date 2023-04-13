Columbus Motel 6 triple murder suspect arrested in Memphis

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - U.S. Marshals have arrested the suspect in the Motel 6 triple murder on Victory Drive.

On Thursday, April 13, U.S. Marshals located and arrested Jerimiah Walker in Memphis, Tennessee.

Authorities responded to the Motel 6 on Victory Drive in Columbus on Saturday, February 18 - where four people were found with gunshot wounds. All of the victims were related.

54-year-old Michael Carter Sr and 19-year-old Michael Carter Jr. were both killed. A woman and 4-year-old were also found with gunshot injuries.

On March 4, the woman victim identified as Tonya Carter, who was shot in the neck, died from her injuries.

The 4-year-old victim has since been released from the hospital.

Walker is charged with the following:

Three counts of murder

Two counts of aggravated assault

Investigators in the Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are in the process of having Walker extradited to Columbus, GA. A court hearing will be announced at a later time.

