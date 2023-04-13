Columbus pottery store under new ownership following previous owner’s tragic death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A popular community business recently dealing with tragedy is under new ownership and a new name change.

Ursula Dietz was the original owner of Bareware Pottery Studio in Columbus.

Last October, 64-year-old Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter were shot and killed at the woman’s home on Hilton Avenue.

The business has remained open since the tragedy, but a long-time patron and friend of Dietz took over as owner on April 1.

She says she wants to keep the business going to honor her friend.

“I knew Ursula personally, and I was a customer here since she opened. I didn’t want to see bareware go away. It’s very important to me. The traditions that my family has, and I know that it is for other families as well and I really just didn’t want to see it go away,” said Louise Ramsey.

Ramsey says you’ll still see the same staff, including family members of the victim. You’ll also soon see a new business logo and a slightly different name – Bareware Pottery and Craft Studio.

Dietz’s son, 25-year-old Kevin Dietz, is charged with two counts of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

