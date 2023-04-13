Columbus State’s annual Cougarthon exceeds Children’s Miracle Network fundraising goal

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University exceeded it’s annual Cougarthon fundraising goal for Children’s Miracle Network by raising over $9,000.

All Cougarthon registration fees benefit Children’s Miracle Network and the fundraising itself is a year-round event where participants form teams and take it upon themselves to collect money for the charity.

Cougarthon is an annual dance marathon planned through CSU’s Division of Student Affairs that celebrates year-round fundraising on behalf of the Children’s Miracle Network. CMN, as it’s also known as, provides funding to its participating network hospitals to help ensure their pediatric patients receive the best possible care. In Columbus, that network includes Piedmont Columbus Regional, which benefits directly from the ongoing commitment of Columbus State students.

By the February 27 event this year, Cougarthon raised $9,521—over $1,400 more than the 2022 fundraising campaign—with contributions continuing through the end of the academic year.

“The Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional, your local Children’s Miracle Network hospital, is so thankful for the partnership and commitment of the Cougarthon Dance Marathon,” said Jessie Brown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation’s Children’s Miracle Network officer. “The dedication and passion these students have to help kids in our community are reflected in their fundraising success and continued growth. The funds raised from Cougarthon help us make miracles happen every day for our smallest and most vulnerable patients.”

Throughout the event, students are encouraged to participate in a number of activities. Every hour has a different theme to keep things interesting. This year featured Zumba-, tailgating-, Bridgerton-, and holiday-themed hours during which students either participated in Zumba lessons, created their own masquerade masks, or took part in an Easter egg hunt. Students also learned a morale dance at the beginning of the night and every hour kicks off with it.

Click HERE for more information on Columbus State University’s Cougarthon.

