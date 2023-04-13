Business Break
Columbus woman pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman charged with vehicular homicide pleaded not guilty in court Thursday morning, April 13.

51-year-old Corintheus Diaz is charged with killing 68-year-old Philip Damren after her vehicle collided with his motorcycle.

According to officials, the accident happened in the area of Lee Street and 28th Avenue on March 15. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Diaz was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle and a stop sign violation.

Diaz is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

