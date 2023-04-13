Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Harris Co. School District cancels all after-school activities due to weather

The Harris County School District is cancelling all after-school activities on Thursday...
The Harris County School District is cancelling all after-school activities on Thursday afternoon, April 13 - due to a tornado watch in the area.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is cancelling all after-school activities on Thursday afternoon, April 13 - due to a tornado watch in the area.

Parents of students in the ASEP (After-School Enrichment Program) are asked to pick their children up at their earliest possible time after dismissal.

“Unexpectedly, we have been notified that Harris County is under a tornado watch until 7 p.m. Currently, the plan is to dismiss on time. At dismissal, if the weather turns bad, we will stop dismissal until the storm has passed and then resume dismissal,” said Justin Finney, assistant superintendent of business services and technology. “Please understand the situation and be patient with your school’s dismissal team. The goal is to keep everyone safe.”

For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call (706) 628-4206.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Columbus motorcycle accident
Woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Columbus motorcycle accident
INTERVIEW: Columbus councilor gives reasoning for recent police chief’s severance package
Columbus councilor gives reasoning for recent police chief’s severance package
Large police presence on Milgen Road in Columbus
Large police presence on Milgen Road in Columbus
Business owners voice concerns on illegal truck parking
Business owners voice concerns on illegal truck parking
Columbus Piedmont patient in critical condition after jumping from 10th floor

Latest News

Columbus woman pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide
Columbus woman pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide
Selma man arrested after chase on drug charges in Troup County
Selma man arrested after chase on drug charges in Troup County
Columbus woman pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide
Columbus woman pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide
United Way, Tigertown Sports to host Sip, Spike and Support
United Way, Tigertown Sports to host Sip, Spike and Support