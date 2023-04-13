Harris Co. School District cancels all after-school activities due to weather

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is cancelling all after-school activities on Thursday afternoon, April 13 - due to a tornado watch in the area.

Parents of students in the ASEP (After-School Enrichment Program) are asked to pick their children up at their earliest possible time after dismissal.

“Unexpectedly, we have been notified that Harris County is under a tornado watch until 7 p.m. Currently, the plan is to dismiss on time. At dismissal, if the weather turns bad, we will stop dismissal until the storm has passed and then resume dismissal,” said Justin Finney, assistant superintendent of business services and technology. “Please understand the situation and be patient with your school’s dismissal team. The goal is to keep everyone safe.”

For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call (706) 628-4206.

