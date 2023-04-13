Local baseball coach “locked in” for his 15th season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “All ‘locked in’ means is keeping your focus.”

That’s the motto that Northside High School head baseball coach Steve Sparks tells his team as he swings into 15 years of coaching. Coach Sparks and the Patriots are currently 13-7-1 on the season and 7-3 in region play. He says keeping his players focused is an important part to the team’s success.

“They’re teenagers and they easily lose focus,” he said. “Before games and even after practices, we’ll talk about the things we did good and things we need to keep working on as a team, and for some of them, individually.”

Looking at the varsity roster, many players are wrapping up their high school career. Connor Michel, a senior, currently leads the team with 0.450 batting average and has the highest numbers of runs and hits. He says his biggest accomplishment on the diamond has been working on his batting.

“I hit pretty much everyday this summer,” Michel said.

Close behind him with a 0.403 batting average is senior, Bradford Bush, who says they have a “friendly battle”.

“We’re definitely trying to beat each other, but in all good remarks,” Bush said. “It’s always positive.”

Cayden Slocumb, a pitcher for the Patriots, is also on the leaderboards with 0.65 ERA (Earned Run Average). He’s struck out 59 batters and allowed only 9 runs in 43.1 innings. He says gaining weight has been a huge factor this season.

“Freshman year, I was probably 135, I was a small kid,” he said. “End of sophomore year, I put on a few pounds and now I’m bigger, stronger and throw a lot harder.”

For many seniors on the team, they have plans to play at the college level. However, their focus has been to be successful in the upcoming GHSA playoffs.

“One of the goals for the team is making it past the second round and ideally win state,” Bush said. “But we focus on one round at a time.”

The most important focus for the senior players has been to enjoy every practice and every game. Bush says being on the field with his teammates is what he’ll miss most after he leaves Northside.

“I was thinking about it the other day,” Bush said. “We’ll never be on the field again at the same time with all these guys again, so I’ve been working on enjoying these last few moments with the coaches, players, and underclassmen.”

Northside looks ahead to Game 2 of a three game series against McIntosh Thursday night.

The Patriots’ last regular season game will be on April 20th against Callaway High School.

The GHSA 5A Playoffs will begin April 24th.

