Local officials address recent brawl at Shirley B. Winston in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Children’s safety in a Columbus Park taking center stage this afternoon meeting with police and their city councilor.

Back on March 26th Salathiel Long a mom of a three-year-old who plays tee ball thought it would be a normal practice. During practice, something happened that shocked everyone.

“The next thing we know there were is sprinter van as well as two cars that pulled up maybe 15 is 20 teenagers jumped out we started of course like paying attention to kind of what was going on and next thing we know about 3 or 4 minute brawl out.”

Long says not knowing what could happen next -- she was afraid for her children

“As a parent that is a big sports parent is very scary you know to be here with that age group and then to have this type of situation happen in the community, we know there’s a lot of things that are happening in the city of Columbus overall and to be a witness to something like that was very frightening.”

Long called City Councilor Toyia Tucker. Tucker then set up tonight’s meeting inviting CPD Assistant Chief of police Debra Kennedy and Patrol Chief Clyde Dent. Both addressing parents’ concerns.

“We have a stretch force of course but we’re trying to spend as much time as we can in the parks we’re putting some special details together that are going to be addressing the parks themselves we’re relying on technology and we also rely on what the information that the parents that the residents in this area can give us also.”

Kennedy says certain technology will also play a role in helping them solve and combat crime in the community.

“There is technology that we use throughout the city not just in the parks but throughout the city to assist us in post investigative efforts on crimes that have been committed.”

