Man charged with vehicular homicide in deadly crash in Columbus
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars nearly a month after a deadly wreck in north Columbus involving a motorcycle.
According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the crash that left motorcyclist Wendell Roderick Smith, Jr. dead happened at the intersection of Schomburg Road and JR Allen Parkway.
A deeper investigation into the accident revealed that SUV driver Donavin Conley was using his cell phone at the time of the collision.
The sheriff’s office obtained a warrant for his arrest, and the suspect was arrested on April 12 with the following charges,
- Second-degree vehicular homicide
- Distract driving
- Failure to yield (turning left)
- Improper tires
- No seatbelt
