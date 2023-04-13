Man charged with vehicular homicide in deadly crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars nearly a month after a deadly wreck in north Columbus involving a motorcycle.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the crash that left motorcyclist Wendell Roderick Smith, Jr. dead happened at the intersection of Schomburg Road and JR Allen Parkway.

A deeper investigation into the accident revealed that SUV driver Donavin Conley was using his cell phone at the time of the collision.

The sheriff’s office obtained a warrant for his arrest, and the suspect was arrested on April 12 with the following charges,

Second-degree vehicular homicide

Distract driving

Failure to yield (turning left)

Improper tires

No seatbelt

