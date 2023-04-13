Business Break
Man charged with vehicular homicide in deadly crash in Columbus

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars nearly a month after a deadly wreck in north Columbus involving a motorcycle.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the crash that left motorcyclist Wendell Roderick Smith, Jr. dead happened at the intersection of Schomburg Road and JR Allen Parkway.

A deeper investigation into the accident revealed that SUV driver Donavin Conley was using his cell phone at the time of the collision.

The sheriff’s office obtained a warrant for his arrest, and the suspect was arrested on April 12 with the following charges,

  • Second-degree vehicular homicide
  • Distract driving
  • Failure to yield (turning left)
  • Improper tires
  • No seatbelt

