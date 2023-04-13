Muscogee County Roller Derby makes a comeback

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Ever wondered what roller derby is all about? If you were to ask you get an answer like:

“It’s football meets rugby, meets Olympic swimming, with a dash of horse racing and no ball. No ball,” Laura “Sinnamon Roll’ Jordan, a member of the team, said.

But in reality, it’s a pretty competitive sport.

“Roller derby is a full contact sport, there’s a lot of strategies involved. On each team, you’re going to have a jammer. and as a jammer passes opposing blockers that’s how they score points. So as a blocker, I want to prevent their blocker from scoring points. Just like their blockers are trying to prevent our jammer. It’s played in two-minute jams and two thirty-minute halves,” Kylie ‘Handi-Slap’ Morales, Muscogee Roller Girls Captain and Vice President said.

After a short time away, the Muscogee Roller Girls are making their way back to the area and are set for their first bout against Montgomery Roller Derby last month.

“It feels really good, we have worked really hard for the last two years to be able to play again. It warms my heart to be able to play again,” Cari Lyne ‘Squeaks’ Martin, another team member, said.

“Awesome, we get to skate again and this is our first home bout coming up since Covid. You know during COVID we couldn’t skate together as a league. And we got back and then we had to rebuild everything so we’re really excited,” Morales said.

One member of the team is even a second-generation player, her mom used to play and bring her and now she has continued the tradition and brings her daughter as well.

“I love that she can see that you know. It’s very important for my daughter to see me do healthy things. Like eat healthily, be healthy, and take that pride in that. And being at roller derby, lets her see that mom is active and it’s important to be active,”

If you’re still curious about if this is the sport for you, this sport is for everybody from all backgrounds.

“Roller derby is meant for everybody, it is the most inclusive. We have skaters that are 18 years old, we have skaters that are 50 years old. We have professional stay-at-home moms, vets, and everything. We want to include everybody of every skill level of every shape and size. This is a sport in that you’re good at when you’re really small and you’re good when you’re really big. We play to that and it is so inclusive, and I want people to know you’re welcome here,” Morales said.

The team will be in action, on August 22nd, at the Harris County Community Center, doors are set to open at 4 and the first whistle is at 5. All are encouraged to come out and watch.

For more information on the event and organization, visit their Facebook page or website.

