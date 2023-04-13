Business Break
Phenix City superintendent search continues at Central High School

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City school board and parents met at Central High School’s auditorium to select the school district’s next superintendent.

Today, Dr. Janet Sherrod took the stage for the week-long public interview process.

Sherrod is the third candidate to be interviewed for the position. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Learning Support for the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education.

She told district officials and parents what makes her stand out from the other candidates.

“Meeting with children and principals and assistant principals. I met with some coaches. I met with some students. There was a kindergarten class that fed me their snacks. I tied shoes, so I have had just an amazing day.”

The public interviews will wrap up tomorrow at 6 p.m. with Nathan Walters. He currently serves as the Board of Education’s Director of Operations.

The Phenix City school board aims to select the next superintendent on May 14.

