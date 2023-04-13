Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Rain Lingers For Some Friday; Drier on Saturday

Derek’s Forecast!
Thursday Evening Weather On the Go
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday’s forecast will still feature some rain, but mostly early in the day - the chances for rain and storms will decrease heading through the afternoon and evening, and that should lead to a dry and fantastic start to the weekend. Saturday will have a lot of sunshine and highs back in the low to mid 80s, but get ready for a little rain to move back in on Sunday. Highs will still be in the upper 70s in many spots, and it won’t be raining the entire time or be a washout. In fact, some will likely not get any rain at all. We’ll keep an eye on it and keep fine-tuning the coverage as we get a little bit closer. For next week, get ready for a long stretch of dry days with highs in the lower 70s on Monday, but the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week. Low chances of rain await us with only a 10-20% coverage coming back into the picture by Thursday and Friday of next week. No sign of any really cold air in sight for us in the long-range forecast.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Columbus motorcycle accident
Woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Columbus motorcycle accident
INTERVIEW: Columbus councilor gives reasoning for recent police chief’s severance package
Columbus councilor gives reasoning for recent police chief’s severance package
Business owners voice concerns on illegal truck parking
Business owners voice concerns on illegal truck parking
Large police presence on Milgen Road in Columbus
Large police presence on Milgen Road in Columbus
Columbus Piedmont patient in critical condition after jumping from 10th floor

Latest News

WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra
Thursday Evening Weather On the Go
Thursday Evening Weather On the Go
WEATHER EXTRA: April 12-18
The Harris County School District is cancelling all after-school activities on Thursday...
Harris Co. School District cancels all after-school activities due to weather