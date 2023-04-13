Rain Lingers For Some Friday; Drier on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday’s forecast will still feature some rain, but mostly early in the day - the chances for rain and storms will decrease heading through the afternoon and evening, and that should lead to a dry and fantastic start to the weekend. Saturday will have a lot of sunshine and highs back in the low to mid 80s, but get ready for a little rain to move back in on Sunday. Highs will still be in the upper 70s in many spots, and it won’t be raining the entire time or be a washout. In fact, some will likely not get any rain at all. We’ll keep an eye on it and keep fine-tuning the coverage as we get a little bit closer. For next week, get ready for a long stretch of dry days with highs in the lower 70s on Monday, but the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week. Low chances of rain await us with only a 10-20% coverage coming back into the picture by Thursday and Friday of next week. No sign of any really cold air in sight for us in the long-range forecast.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.