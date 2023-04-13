Rainbow Foods in Smiths Station closing after 15 years

SMITHS STATION, AL. (WTVM) - A grocery store that’s been around for decades is closing and leaving residents with fewer options when it comes to grocery shopping.

The Rainbow Foods in Smiths Station is one of four locations in Lee and Russell counties.

“I probably come here sometimes, three or four times a week and we’re sure going to miss it,” says Bobby Frazier, Smiths Station resident.

“This was our only convenience and I don’t understand it,” says Vickie Bentley, Smiths Station resident.

The days of Rainbow Foods taking pride in serving the Smiths Station community are soon to be over.

“It’s convenient and it will be missed,” says another resident.

Bentley says Rainbow Foods helped older residents like herself.

“It is a great help. You get in line, you got people in there that check you out, people that bagged your groceries, and they bring it to your car and don’t expect any tip,” says Bentley.

For folks who live or work down the street like Lindsey McCauley, they are going to miss the quick in and out process.

“Right now, I have a little one on the way, so my cravings change day to day,” says McCauley, “so here with the grocery store being right next door, I can grab whatever I wanted, so if it’s not going to be here it’s going to be a little out of the way.”

Employee Dylan Peavy says it’s disappointing to see the store closing.

“It’s really sad to see this place go. I know what it means to the community and what it means to who’s pockets it lines,” says Peavy.

For more than 50 years, the building has always been some form of a grocery store. It became a Rainbow Foods in 2009. Owner of the business, Lynn Shelley says it’s his nicest store, but he can’t afford to keep it open.

“It was time to renew the lease and we chose not to because of the inflation and everything,” says Shelley. “Just different stores opening up on us and sales are off, so it wouldn’t have been profitable to sign another lease.”

Neither Shelly nor Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland would confirm what type of business will occupy the building next.

The store is hoping to stay open for the next few weeks. Right now the entire store is 10% off.

Shelley says his employees who worked at this location have all been offered a job at one of the three other stores in Seale, Crawford, and Fort Mitchell, Al.

