Selma man arrested after chase on drug charges in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Selma man is behind bars after being arrested after attempting to run from police during a traffic stop in Troup County.

On April 12, at approximately 8:09 p.m., the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, initiated a traffic stop on a silver Cadillac on Interstate 85 southbound near mile marker 7 for following too closely.

After stopping the vehicle, the deputy made contact with the driver, identified as 35-year-old Henry Murphy Jr. While speaking with the driver, Capt. Taylor noticed an odor of narcotics coming from inside the car. He then asked Murphy to step out of the car to speak with him further.

Once out of the vehicle, Taylor attempted to detain Murphy in handcuffs but he resisted and re-entered his vehicle despite being Tasered by Taylor. Murphy then fled at high speeds - driving through the posted construction zone. While the vehicle was still in motion, Murphy exited the vehicle and it crashed on Avenue K at East 10th Street in West Point.

As Murphy fled from the vehicle on foot, he was then subdued by K-9 Chapo who was deployed by Capt. Taylor and taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle revealed that Murphy was transporting approximately 10 pounds of high-grade Marijuana and a large amount of currency that appeared to be proceeds from illegal drug sales.

Murphy was transported to the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was then transported to the Troup County Jail where he is charged with the following:

Trafficking Marijuana

Fleeing/Attempting to Elude (Felony)

Obstruction of an Officer

Following Too Closely.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.