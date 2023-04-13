United Way, Tigertown Sports to host Sip, Spike and Support

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new business is hosting an all-day charity event - partnering with United Way - in Lee County.

During the event, 25-percent of all sales will go to United Way of Lee County.

On Saturday, April 15, Tigertown Sports is hosting an all-day charity event partnering with United Way of Lee County. (Source: Tigertown Sports)

The event will feature the following food trucks along with live music from Clay Amason from 5 - 8 p.m.:

Mama’s Last Stand BBQ

Mr. Frosty’s Ice Cream Truck

Taqueria San Miguel

Essie’s Sweet Treats

Las Latinas

Tigertown Sports is an indoor and outdoor sports entertainment venue for families and individuals of all ages. Owned and operated by Auburn Hospitality, Tigertown Sports features of the venue include:

18-hole classic miniature golf course

3 sand beach volleyball courts

Virtual golf simulator

Yard Games

Full-service bar

Walkout patio

For more information, visit tigertownsports.com.

