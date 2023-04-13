Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

United Way, Tigertown Sports to host Sip, Spike and Support

United Way, Tigertown Sports to host Sip, Spike and Support
United Way, Tigertown Sports to host Sip, Spike and Support(Source: Tigertown Sports)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new business is hosting an all-day charity event - partnering with United Way - in Lee County.

On Saturday, April 15, Tigertown Sports is hosting an all-day charity event partnering with United Way of Lee County.

During the event, 25-percent of all sales will go to United Way of Lee County.

On Saturday, April 15, Tigertown Sports is hosting an all-day charity event partnering with...
On Saturday, April 15, Tigertown Sports is hosting an all-day charity event partnering with United Way of Lee County.(Source: Tigertown Sports)

The event will feature the following food trucks along with live music from Clay Amason from 5 - 8 p.m.:

  • Mama’s Last Stand BBQ
  • Mr. Frosty’s Ice Cream Truck
  • Taqueria San Miguel
  • Essie’s Sweet Treats
  • Las Latinas

Tigertown Sports is an indoor and outdoor sports entertainment venue for families and individuals of all ages. Owned and operated by Auburn Hospitality, Tigertown Sports features of the venue include:

  • 18-hole classic miniature golf course
  • 3 sand beach volleyball courts
  • Virtual golf simulator
  • Yard Games
  • Full-service bar
  • Walkout patio
On Saturday, April 15, Tigertown Sports is hosting an all-day charity event partnering with...
On Saturday, April 15, Tigertown Sports is hosting an all-day charity event partnering with United Way of Lee County.(Source: Tigertown Sports)

For more information, visit tigertownsports.com.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Columbus motorcycle accident
Woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Columbus motorcycle accident
INTERVIEW: Columbus councilor gives reasoning for recent police chief’s severance package
Columbus councilor gives reasoning for recent police chief’s severance package
Large police presence on Milgen Road in Columbus
Large police presence on Milgen Road in Columbus
Business owners voice concerns on illegal truck parking
Business owners voice concerns on illegal truck parking
Columbus Piedmont patient in critical condition after jumping from 10th floor

Latest News

Attorney with Georgia Legal Services Program talks on teen dating violence
Attorney with Georgia Legal Services Program talks on teen dating violence
Director, co-director talk on students working in the Georgia Movie Academy
Director, co-director talk on students working in the Georgia Movie Academy
Columbus Motel 6 murder suspect arrested in Memphis
Columbus Motel 6 triple murder suspect arrested in Memphis
Rainbow Foods in Smiths Station closing after 15 years
Rainbow Foods in Smiths Station closing after 15 years