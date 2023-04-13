United Way, Tigertown Sports to host Sip, Spike and Support
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new business is hosting an all-day charity event - partnering with United Way - in Lee County.
On Saturday, April 15, Tigertown Sports is hosting an all-day charity event partnering with United Way of Lee County.
During the event, 25-percent of all sales will go to United Way of Lee County.
The event will feature the following food trucks along with live music from Clay Amason from 5 - 8 p.m.:
- Mama’s Last Stand BBQ
- Mr. Frosty’s Ice Cream Truck
- Taqueria San Miguel
- Essie’s Sweet Treats
- Las Latinas
Tigertown Sports is an indoor and outdoor sports entertainment venue for families and individuals of all ages. Owned and operated by Auburn Hospitality, Tigertown Sports features of the venue include:
- 18-hole classic miniature golf course
- 3 sand beach volleyball courts
- Virtual golf simulator
- Yard Games
- Full-service bar
- Walkout patio
For more information, visit tigertownsports.com.
