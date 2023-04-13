WTVM Editorial 04/13/23: A.I. can’t replace humans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some tech experts are pushing for a pause in the technology of Artificial Intelligence, now shown to be proficient in writing school essays – able to do the work for humans, so they don’t have to.

But Artificial Intelligence, or A.I., as everyone calls it, isn’t that simple and it won’t solve all our problems.

Especially as it applies to Education: we need to figure out how to harness the emerging technology of A.I. for good.

Luckily, A.I. tools aren’t able to fully replace humans, at least not right now.

We still need humans to program and validate what A.I. creates.

It’s a little bit like self-driving cars: the technology exists, but we shouldn’t trust it alone with our most precious cargo.

Likewise, children need to learn to write and express ideas themselves, not just rely on artificial technology to create thoughts and finish projects for them.

That’s because students need to learn the art of critical thinking, something that isn’t much taught anymore.

Critical thinking is the ability to seek out, understand and analyze information in order to form a rational judgement and make a sound decision.

We call it critical thinking because we need to do it, all day every day, in order to have a successful and satisfying life.

While A.I. can be a benefit in helping students learn and by giving them quick feedback, it can’t replace the human interactions and emotional support students need to excel.

Teachers are going to have to work together to understand artificial intelligence, because A.I. like ChatGPT and Bard offer powerful tools that are only getting more powerful.

That’s why we need to teach students how to think for themselves and especially to be able to write clearly and speak effectively.

Reading and writing should never be delegated solely to machines.

We must be aware of the need to shape artificial intelligence, so it doesn’t shape us instead.

