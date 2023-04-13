Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

WTVM Jason Dennis competes in Columbus Dancing Stars benefiting Alzheimer’s

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dancing Stars of Columbus is a benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter. This fundraising event has 12 local celebrity dancers paired with professional dancers raising funds by gaining votes! And one celebrity dancer stands out in particular.

News Leader 9′s very own Jason Dennis was chosen as a local celebrity dancer in the competition and is paired with professional dancer Tracie Chamblee.

[CLICK OR TAP HERE TO WATCH LIVE]

The competition kicks off tonight at 7:30 p.m. However, there is still time to place your donation for this fantastic cause – click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Columbus motorcycle accident
Woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Columbus motorcycle accident
INTERVIEW: Columbus councilor gives reasoning for recent police chief’s severance package
Columbus councilor gives reasoning for recent police chief’s severance package
Business owners voice concerns on illegal truck parking
Business owners voice concerns on illegal truck parking
Large police presence on Milgen Road in Columbus
Large police presence on Milgen Road in Columbus
Columbus Piedmont patient in critical condition after jumping from 10th floor

Latest News

Columbus pottery store under new ownership following previous owner’s tragic death
Dancing Stars of Columbus 2023
Selma man arrested after high-speed chase in West Point
Selma man arrested after high-speed chase in West Point
Columbus pottery store under new ownership following previous owner’s tragic death
Columbus pottery store under new ownership following previous owner’s tragic death