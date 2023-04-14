Business Break
Auburn Public Library to celebrate Earth Day

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Auburn Public Library is inviting the community to celebrate Earth Week.

The events will start on April 17 and end on the 22. Those events are as follows:

  • Monday, April 17, 3:30 p.m. – “Earth” (G) Movie Matinee
  • Tuesday, April 18, 3:30 p.m. – K-5th graders are invited to “STEAM Into Spring” with fun, hands-on, spring-related experiments and activities! Special guests from the City’s Public Works Department will demonstrate tools they use to keep Auburn beautiful.
  • Wednesday, April 19, 5:30 p.m. – The Auburn High School Band will perform a Spring Showcase.
  • Thursday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. – Adults are invited to “Organic Gardening 101.” Organic Gardening 101 will include an overview of the differences between organic and conventional gardening techniques; tips and tricks for cultivating healthy soil, battling pests and preventing plant diseases; and an introduction to companion planting and permaculture techniques. Participants will leave with seed packets and the confidence to grow their own organic garden!
  • Saturday, April 22, 9:30 a.m. – Story Time participants will be treated to a special guest from the Kreher Preserve & Nature Center! An Earth Day Celebration will follow Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Participants will enjoy eco-friendly crafts, activities and prizes!

For more information, email Library Events at libraryevents@auburnalabama.org.

