Beautiful Saturday Ahead; Some Rain Back Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday’s weather looks fantastic with highs back in the low to mid 80s and plenty of sunshine through the first part of the day. Clouds will increase late, and it won’t be out of the question to get a few showers or storms late in the evening or Saturday night. Rain will push in for some overnight, and the first part of Sunday could be a little wet in spots, but we aren’t expecting any widespread rain or storms for most. There are still some questions as to the ultimate coverage and timing of the rain and storms, so we’ll keep an eye on it! Next week looks beautiful - after a cooler Monday with lows in the 40s and highs in the lower 70s - we will warm up quickly into the 80s for the rest of the week with a mix of clouds and sunshine and rain chances at zero. We’ll see mid 80s in many spots for Wednesday through Friday. For next weekend, we’ll be tracking the next chance for some rain and storms with warm temperatures sticking around.

