Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Beautiful Saturday Ahead; Some Rain Back Sunday

Derek’s Forecast!
Dry and warmer Saturday but a quick shot of some rain and storms returns Saturday night into...
Dry and warmer Saturday but a quick shot of some rain and storms returns Saturday night into Sunday morning especially.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday’s weather looks fantastic with highs back in the low to mid 80s and plenty of sunshine through the first part of the day. Clouds will increase late, and it won’t be out of the question to get a few showers or storms late in the evening or Saturday night. Rain will push in for some overnight, and the first part of Sunday could be a little wet in spots, but we aren’t expecting any widespread rain or storms for most. There are still some questions as to the ultimate coverage and timing of the rain and storms, so we’ll keep an eye on it! Next week looks beautiful - after a cooler Monday with lows in the 40s and highs in the lower 70s - we will warm up quickly into the 80s for the rest of the week with a mix of clouds and sunshine and rain chances at zero. We’ll see mid 80s in many spots for Wednesday through Friday. For next weekend, we’ll be tracking the next chance for some rain and storms with warm temperatures sticking around.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business owners voice concerns on illegal truck parking
Business owners voice concerns on illegal truck parking
Columbus Motel 6 murder suspect arrested in Memphis
Columbus Motel 6 triple murder suspect arrested in Memphis
Rainbow Foods in Smiths Station closing after 15 years
Rainbow Foods in Smiths Station closing after 15 years
Local officials address recent brawl at Shirley B. Winston in Columbus
2016 Columbus murder trial ends in mistrial due to juror

Latest News

Drying out as we go throughout Friday
Drying out by Friday afternoon, Warming up
Some lingering showers through the first half of the day will be followed up by some dry...
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra
Thursday Evening Weather On the Go
Thursday Evening Weather On the Go