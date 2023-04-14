College signings held at Brookstone, Central and Stewart County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several local high schools held college signings for student-athletes on Friday.

Brookstone: Dimitri Flowers (Shorter University - Football) and Jenna Smith (Reinhardt University - Volleyball)

Central: Brennan Parks (Huntington College - Tennis)

Stewart County: Trenton Hodges (Central Georgia Tech - Football)

