Columbus-based gang member sentenced to federal prison on gun charges

Bernard Shaw
Bernard Shaw(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus gang member has been sentenced to serve federal prison time for illegal possession of weapons.

According to court officials, 23-year-old Bernard Shaw, a confirmed member of the Columbus-based criminal street gang Zohannon, was convicted for illegally possessing two semiautomatic weapons – one stolen and the other with two loaded magazines attached with a brass catcher to capture bullets.

Shaw was sentenced to five years in prison with a three-year supervised release after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Dec. 7, 2022.

Additionally, Shaw has prior convictions in Jefferson County Circuit Court, Louisville, KY, including charges for theft and fleeing police.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Columbus Police Department, and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

