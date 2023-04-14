Business Break
Columbus High lacrosse prepares for the playoffs(WTVM)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With two weeks left before the GHSA girls lacrosse playoffs begin, Columbus High School is closing in on history. The Blue Devils, a No. 1 seed in the upcoming tournament, are looking for the program’s first ever playoff win.

“They have had the drive and determination to be the best,” said Columbus High head coach Dustin Fowler. “That’s been tremendous for the success, not only this year, but for the program as a hole.”

See the video player above to learn more about Columbus’ only high school lacrosse team.

