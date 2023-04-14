Columbus Uptown Spring Concert Series continues tonight
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today is Friday, which means the Columbus Uptown Spring Concert Series continues its second week.
Columbus residents and visitors are welcome to hear to Broadway to enjoy a free, family-friendly concert experience as a way to kick off the weekend.
Tonight, soul, blues and jazz band Lloyd Buchanan and the Cubed Roots will perform.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. and will last until 10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway.
To see the remaining concert dates, click here.
