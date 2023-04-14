Dancing Stars of Columbus raises over $311,000 for Alzheimer’s Association

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the biggest events in the Chattahoochee Valley, featuring some hip-hop moves from one of our own, ended in a great success for an even greater cause.

Close to a thousand people gathered at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center to watch Dancing Stars of Columbus, benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association.

After a few months of practice, News Leader 9′s Jason Dennis and his professional dance partner, Tracie Chamblee, performed their *NSYNC routine in front of a cheering crowd, placing 4th out of 13 acts from judges’ scores.

Additionally, our Barbara Gauthier, who performed at last year’s event, was a co-emcee for this year’s event.

Local real estate agent, Caroline Fields, placed first, receiving the highest judges’ scores with her CSU cheer team pro partner. The other big winner of the night was Troy Jackson of Synovus, raising the most money for the cause.

The event raised over $331,000 to help those affected by Alzheimer’s disease in our area.

To see the full competition, watch below:

