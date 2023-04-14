Deadly Barbour County head-on collison claims woman’s life
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle accident has claimed the life of one and injured another in Barbour County.
40-year-old Maria Santon Pocc-Pacay was fatally injured in a head-on collision on Alabama 10 near the 188-mile marker. She was pronounced at the scene.
The other driver Timothy Jack McCoy was also injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division will continue their investigation into the crash
