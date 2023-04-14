Deadly Barbour County head-on collison claims woman’s life

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle accident has claimed the life of one and injured another in Barbour County.

40-year-old Maria Santon Pocc-Pacay was fatally injured in a head-on collision on Alabama 10 near the 188-mile marker. She was pronounced at the scene.

The other driver Timothy Jack McCoy was also injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division will continue their investigation into the crash

