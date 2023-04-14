Drying out by Friday afternoon, Warming up

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A little more rain to get through before we dry up in time for your Friday evening and Saturday plans. Rain may return for some during the second half of the weekend.

Clouds and a continued chance of passing showers on this Friday, especially during the first half of the day. Drying out from southwest to northeast as we go throughout the afternoon. We’ll have even have a decent amount of sun hopefully by the end of the afternoon for some of us. A bit breezy with pleasant temperatures topping out in the mid 70s to upper 70s.

Passing showers remain in the forecast Friday, especially through midday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A few clouds tonight. Comfortable with 60s during the evening and low to mid 50s Saturday morning.

Forecast for the Uptown Spring Concert Series (Source: WTVM Weather)

Sunny to start Saturday. Turning partly cloudy in the afternoon as clouds begin to increase. Dry during the day and warm. Highs between 82 and 85 degrees.

Warm and dry Saturday. Rain and some storms return to the forecast late Saturday night and Sunday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A wave of showers and storms moves in late Saturday night and Sunday. We’re calling for about a 50% rain coverage. A couple strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out. We’ll be watching that over the weekend, as should you.

Strong to severe storms are possible in spots Sunday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Once the front passes through we dry out by late Sunday and Sunday night. Most of the next workweek looks dry. It will be a little chilly Monday and Tuesday mornings with lows in the 40s. We’ll have highs in the low to mid 70s Monday under full sunshine. But starting Tuesday, highs will be at least 80 degrees or above.

Next week looks beautiful with cool mornings and warmer afternoons for the most part. (Source: WTVM Weather)

