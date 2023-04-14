Keep Columbus Beautiful to celebrate Earth Day with week-long activities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Earth Day is just around the corner – April 22, and Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission (KCBC) will be celebrating with a week-long of events and activities.

Each year, Earth Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the achievements of the environmental movement and raise awareness of the need to protect Earth’s natural resources for future generations.

KCBC is asking for the community to accept the challenge and do their part in creating a cleaner and greener Columbus by participating in the Earth Week activities starting on Monday, April 17.

Earth Week – April 17 - 22 (Source: Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission)

