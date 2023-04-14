LaGrange police searching for suspects in armed robbery injuring teen

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department searches for suspects in an armed robbery and shooting that injured one teen.

According to police, officials were called to a residence on the 200 block of E. Render Street concerning a person being shot.

Upon arrival at the scene, a 17-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, investigators determined the victim was robbed by two suspects and shot before they left the scene.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

