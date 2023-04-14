Business Break
Phenix City community holds blood drive honoring toddler losing cancer battle

(Vince Little / US Army)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Board of Realtors teamed up with a friend to honor a young boy who lost his life too soon.

Little two-year-old William Harris lost his life to Leukemia in February of this year.

His parents, now in Arkansas, are former military from Fort Benning. A friend of the Harris family in the area wanted to do something special to honor the toddler. So, a blood drive was organized with the help of the East Alabama Board of Realtors.

Organizer told News Leader 9 that donating blood is something that little William experienced, and donations can help many people in need of blood.

“His mother Erica wanted to host a blood drive in Arkansas where he was hospitalized. Unfortunately, they got some bad weather and weren’t able to hold it here, so I wanted to pick up the Will’s Warriors Blood Drive,” said Kelin Flis, friend of the family.

“Blood coming into this time of year, especially with the travel season and summer, there’s a big need in all of our local hospitals,” said Chris Lammons, CEO of East Alabama Board of Realtors.

Several people showed up to donate as it opened at 10 a.m. Will’s Warriors Blood Drive wrapped up at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

